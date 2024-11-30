The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready to accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report by India Today. India refused to travel to Pakistan for the competition citing security concerns and several media reports suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) wanted Pakistan to agree to a hybrid model of hosting. However, the report claims that the PCB has put forward three conditions in this scenario. While nothing official has been announced by either ICC or PCB, the report claimed that India will be playing their games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A look at the conditions put forward by PCB for agreeing to a hybrid Champions Trophy -

The matches involving the Indian cricket team will take place in Dubai. This includes group stage matches as well as semi-final and final (if they qualify).

If India fail to progress beyond the group stages of the competition, Pakistan will be hosting the semi-final and final in Lahore.

If India hosts any future ICC events, Pakistan will be playing their matches in neutral venues.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule.

Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC's associate members' committee.

According to sources, Naqvi also said that the situation in Pakistan was stable and all teams taking part in the mega-event would be provided state level security. He said the construction work at the stadiums which will host the tournament was also on schedule and the people of Pakistan were looking forward to watching the best teams and players play in the country.

(With PTI inputs)