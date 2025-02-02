Amid concerns over its readiness, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is "ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy". On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a sneak-peek of the newly-renovated facility in Lahore. The iconic venue is undergoing its biggest state-of-the-art upgrades since the 1996 World Cup, which Pakistan co-hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka. The stadium, which is set to host at least four matches as of now, will feature a deep moat, separating the stands and ground, to prevent pitch invasion.

The innovation, which is designed for both security and drainage, is 10 feet wide and as deep, and replaces the traditional stell cage.

As reported by The Nation, "Two VVIP enclosures, named after cricketing legends Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan, have been added to honor their contributions to Pakistan cricket. The installation of modern LED floodlights, high-resolution SMD screens, and upgraded seating has significantly enhanced the viewing experience, ensuring that the stadium meets the highest international standards."

Be cautious. Don't think of invading; a deep and wide moat has been built in #GaddafiStadium #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/3I0YEks4Av — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) January 31, 2025

For smooth conduction, a protecting net will be placed on the trench to keep the ball in play. The stadium will be inaugrated ahead of Pakistan's tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in the leadup to the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2017. This time, Pakistan are hosting this 2025 edition, along with the UAE.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar Azam stepped down from the role after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. This is the first 50-over ICC tournament since then.

Rising star hitter Saim Ayub is a notable absentee, having sustained an ankle injury in Pakistan's New Year's Test in Cape Town, South Africa.

The hosts named a 15-member squad for the tournament, with four names being recalled to the side.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

