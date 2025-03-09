With the next ODI World Cup in 2027, is it time for the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to make way for young talent? The ICC Champions Trophy has seen some exemplary performances from Indian stars, especially Kohli who is among the top-scoring batters. Rohit, on the other hand, hasn't failed to set the temp at the top but is yet to convert his starts into big scores. As reports emerge over the duo's possible exit from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given his 'honest' verdict.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that if the duo decide to hang on, the coming two years aren't going to be easy for them by any means. With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in 2027, deciding the future course of action isn't going to be an easy task.

"It's entirely up to them. I will be very honest, it's not going to be easy. In 2025, Kohli's performance with the bat has been outstanding and Rohit's has been okay, okay. I won't say his performance is very good. He might change the scenario by scoring a hundred in the final," he responded.

"Someone else even asked me whether they would retire. I said I don't know. Their retirement after winning the T20 World Cup seemed slightly logical and it was along the expected lines. It wasn't shocking, but here if they leave both T20Is and ODIs, only Tests will be left then. Will they go down that route? Who knows," Chopra added.

Both Rohit and Virat have already quit the T20 international format, which means that their playing time is going to reduce. Considering the recent ups and downs the duo has had in their India careers, an intriguing time awaits them.

"The World Cup is still two years away, and two years is a long time. Two years is a longer time when you are not playing the T20 format (T20Is) as well, although, to be fair, many ODIs have been kept in the coming 12 months. So they will remain involved," he said in the same video.

"Even in Test cricket, it's been up and down. We don't know what will happen in England, who will go and who will not go, as we have come after losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25)," Chopra observed.

"So will we forget that totally in case we win the Champions Trophy? We don't know. Will it make a difference based on how their IPL goes? I don't know. I don't know what's there in their mind in terms of ODIs. I won't say never say never, but, for now, it's up to them," he added.