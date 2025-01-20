There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future following India's disastrous Test series loss against Australia. While both of them were named in the squad for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that the future will be determined after the tournament is over. When asked about the two senior members of the team, Agarkar told the media that the focus is completely on Champions Trophy and such conversations will take place once it is over.

“It's a month away from the Champions Trophy. These guys have been exceptional performers in one-day cricket… We'll see once the Champions Trophy is done, we've got a bit more time to sit and assess where everyone is. Not just one of the players but where we go forward. But at the moment, the focus is on one-day cricket and Champions Trophy,” Agarkar said during the press conference.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday said Jasprit Bumrah may not get fit for the first two ODIs against England, forcing them to name Harshit Rana as a replacement as they await an update from the medical team on the lead pacer.

The peerless fast bowler though was named in the squad for the Champions Trophy that follows the three-match rubber against England.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah broke down at the end of the long Border-Gavaskar Trophy and missed the second innings of the final Test in Sydney due to a back spasm, following which he had undergone scans.

"We'll probably hear more over the next week or so about his fitness. It would have been nicer if BCCI had (gievn the update)... I might say the wrong thing here. I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February, if I'm not wrong," Agarkar said.

(With PTI inputs)