Star batter Virat Kohli broke numerous records when he entered the field on Sunday during India's last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Dubai. The match marked Kohli's 300th appearance in ODI cricket for India. With this, he became the seventh Indian to achieve this. Apart from this, Kohli also became the first player to appear in 300 ODIs, having already played at least 100 Tests and 100 T20Is. As Kohli played his historic game, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar lavished praises on him.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar lauded Kohli for his sheer dedication towards and hunger for getting better with every game.

“I think it's the desire to be better than yesterday. He's never satisfied with what he's achieved and always wants to do more. The pride he shows playing for India is an honour and a privilege. There are millions who dream of playing for India. Whether it's a test match, a 50-over game, or a T20 game, representing your country is every young kid's dream and ambition. Keeping that ambition alive is key for Kohli wanting to excel in every game," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Gavaskar then went on to praise Kohli for his brilliant fielding and disciplined fitness.

“It's not just about the runs he scores. Look at his commitment on the field—how he dives, returns the ball to the wicketkeeper or bowler, and tries to save runs for his team. That wholehearted commitment to India is crucial. That's why his evolution from a learner to almost a professor of cricket is remarkable," said Gavaskar.

"He's gone from student to teacher to, if I may add, the chancellor of the Indian cricket university. For younger players like Shubman Gills and Yashasvi Jaiswals, just sitting next to him and observing how he prepares is a great learning curve,” he added.

Talking about the 300th match, Kohli failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed for 11 by Matt Henry. Kohli nailed a full-blooded cut but Glenn Phillips flew to his right at backward point to pouch a one-handed stunner, leaving Kohli and fans stunned.