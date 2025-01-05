While his fitness may be a concern, star India pacer Mohammed Shami continues to ensure that performance won't be a factor in his selection in India's 2025 ICC Champions Trophy squad. After recovering from his heel injury, Shami has played domestic cricket for two months now, actively featuring for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. In these games, Shami has showcased that he can not only be a reliable bowler, but also hold his own with the bat if required.

In a Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Shami walked in at No. 8 and tonked a handy knock of 42 in just 34 balls, at a strike rate of over 123. He slammed five boundaries and a six in his innings, helping Bengal post a respectable total of 269 in 50 overs.

It follows on from his impressive cameo with the bat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, when he had smashed 32 off just 17 balls against Chandigarh, including hitting seasoned campaigner Sandeep Sharma for 19 runs in one over.

Despite Shami playing almost regular domestic cricket, a flare up on his knee prevented the 34-year-old pacer from being considered for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It also saw him miss a few games for Bengal at the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

However, by and large, Shami has been in good touch. He picked up four wickets in his Ranji comeback, and then took 11 wickets in nine Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

Now, his performances with the bat may just tilt the scales in his favour. With India's bowling unit not being fancied names with the bat, Shami's performances could help him out when Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the selection committee sit down to pick the squad for Champions Trophy.

The biggest question mark over his inclusion still remains his fitness, however. The Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, with India's first game a day later.