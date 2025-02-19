February 23 will be one of the most followed days for cricket fans in India and Pakistan for the arch-rivals will clash once again, this time at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. India vs Pakistan - though it happens only a few times now in a year - has often been termed as the 'greatest rivalry' in cricket surpassing even the Ashes. The buildup of the Champions Trophy 2025 has made the clash even spicier this time. The Champions Trophy 2025 was supposed to be fully held in Pakistan but the BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team. After much delay, it was decided that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in a hybrid model, with India playing all its matches in Dubai.

The decision was not taken well by many Pakistan cricket fans. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai, Shahid Afridi was asked about the lack of aggression these days in players. "Aaj kal ke players sab McDonalds, KFC wale hai (Today's players are Mcdonalds, KFC generation)", Afridi said.

Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the panel, said: "India vs Pakistan relationship is like miya-biwi. In the morning they quarrel and in the evening they eat together."

Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the real task for Pakistan is not just winning the ICC Champions Trophy but also defeat arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night, Sharif said the players must give their best against India.

"We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them," Sharif said.

Pakistan and India have a history of cricket rivalry and generally, the Indian team has held the advantage in ICC events since the 90s.

Pakistan's last win in an ICC event against India came in 2021 when they won in Dubai in the T20 World Cup.

But with India refusing to send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and given the recent tense relations between the two cricket boards, the February 23-match has that extra edge to it.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years," Sharif said.

Sharif expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

With PTI inputs