Jay Shah, new ICC chairman, recently called for a Board Meeting that is supposed to start at 5pm IST on Thursday. While the agenda of the meeting is not known, several reports have said that a solution for the Champions Trophy host issue is likely to come out of the meet. Jay Shah will be presiding over the meet. While the BCCI have said no to going to Pakistan, the designated host of the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected a hybrid model of hosting.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, most of the board members - 15 in all - is in favour of a hybrid model of hosting.

PCB's demand is that if the Champions Trophy is hosted in a hybrid model, then all ICC events hosted by Indian should also be hosted in the same style in the future. That demand will remain at the top of agenda, according to the report.

The report also claimed that the PCB might ask for compensation if five matches - India's three group matches, one semi-final and one final - are shifted to a neutral venue. There may not be any opposition to this demand.

The PCB has also reportedly asked for a tri-series, involving India, Pakistan and another country, to be hosted in a neutral venue but it remains to be seen if this demand is accepted or not. Currently, India and Pakistan play each other only in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. The report has said that this demand may also be rejected.

The PCB has also said that India and Pakistan should be placed in different groups should a hybrid model is followed, so that the latter do not have to play any league match outside the country. The ICC is likely reject this demand too as an India vs Pakistan match is the most followed game in world cricket and is a cash cow for the broadcasters and sponsors.