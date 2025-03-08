Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami found himself embroiled in an unnecessary controversy after being targeted over not keeping Roza (fast) during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Australia. The visual of Shami consuming an energy drink during the match, which fell after the start of the holy month of Ramzan, became a big talking-point on social media. The visual prompted the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, to label Shami a 'sinner' for the act.

Since the controversy broke, Shami has received the support of many on social media over the matter. Even former India spinner Harbhajan Singh asked for religion and sports to be not mixed with each other.

Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar also gave a piece of advice to Shami amid this controversy.

"Shami saheb, don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud. My best wishes to you and our whole team," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shami saheb , don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai . It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 7, 2025

Earlier, the cleric had said: "In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all."

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday. He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law," Razvi said.

"Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion," he added.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs