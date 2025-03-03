Team India's triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign so far has not just highlighted the muscle-power that the country's cricketing ecosystem has but also the flaws that exist across the border in Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan have their own T20 leagues - Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League respectively - but there remain a few rules that are unique to both tournaments. One of the rules is that the BCCI's decision of not allow Indian players to participate in overseas leagues. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq isn't a fan of the rule set by the Indian board.

Acting as a pundit during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, Inzamam touched upon the topic, suggesting other cricket boards should bar their players from participating the IPL as BCCI doesn't allow its players to play in overseas leagues.

"Keep aside the Champions Trophy. Top players participate in IPL but Indian players don't participate in other leagues. Other boards should stop sending their players to IPL. If you (BCCI) don't release your players for leagues, then other boards should take a stance," he said speaking during a discussion on a Pakistani TV channel.

A few days ago, the PCB announced the schedule for the PSL 2025 season, which clashes with IPL. Overseas players, hence, can only select one of the two leagues to play for.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will begin from April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final on May 18.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on April 8 in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13. Karachi's National Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, "Over the past decade, the PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan's cricketing talent.

"The fans in this year's tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

"As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game."

With IANS Inputs