A big talking point ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final was whether India stalwarts Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli would retire from ODI cricket after the game. As it turns out, India captain Rohit Sharma has addressed that he isn't retiring from ODI cricket. The 37-year-old led India from the front in the final, slamming a knock of 76 and setting the platform for victory. In a video shared on social media following the win, Rohit could be seen telling Kohli that he doesn't intend to retire, amid their celebrations.

"Bhai hum koi retire nahi ho rahein hai, inko lag raha hai (Brother, I am not retiring. These people think)," Rohit can be heard telling Kohli in Hindi, as the two shared a laugh.

Watch: Rohit and Kohli share a laugh on retirement

Rohit's form and leadership has been under immense scrutiny ever since India's double whammy of Test series defeats against New Zealand (0-3 at home) and Australia (1-3 away from home). However, when it comes to ODI cricket, Rohit has led India flawlessly, whilst also finding form with the bat along the way.

Under Rohit's leadership, India have now won 15 of their last 16 ODI games in major ICC events, with the sole defeat coming in the 2023 World Cup final.

"I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward," Rohit further clarified at the end of the post-match press conference.

India enjoyed a dominant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, outclassing every side that they faced. Even in the final against New Zealand, a target of 252 never looked out of reach and captain Rohit played a big part in ensuring that.

Rohit gave India the ideal fiery start, slamming a half-century inside the powerplay and taking India's total to 64 in the first 10 overs. Rohit's innings finally concluded on 76 off 83 balls.

In the entire tournament, Rohit slammed 180 runs in five games. He boasted a strike rate of 100, significantly better than any other batter in Team India's top six.

Under Rohit, India have won 8 ODIs on the trot in 2025. What started off with a clinical 3-0 demolition of England at home ahead of the Champions Trophy has finished with the Indian players donning the iconic white jackets.

While Rohit has clarified his intentions to not retire from ODI cricket, it is yet to be seen whether the same stance is kept for Test cricket. India's next assignment comes after IPL 2025, when they tour England for a five-match Test series.