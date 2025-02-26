Pat Cummins has called out an Australian media outlet for twisting his statements regarding India's Champions trophy schedule. Australia captain Cummins, who skipped the Champions Trophy for the birth of his second child -- daughter Edi -- and to nurse an injury, said that playing all of their games in Dubai gives India an advantage over the other team's in the tournament. Cummins' had made the revelation during an interview with Yahoo Sports Australia.

"I think it's good that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there," said Cummins.

However, Code Cricket alleged quoted Cummins calling Champions Trophy's scheduling a farce and that the teams should not be allowed to pick and choose venues.

"You can't pick and choose where you play and where you're not going to play... It makes a farce of these tournaments," Code Cricket had quoted Cummins as saying.

However, responding to a post on X, Cummins called out Code Cricket for fabricating his comments.

"I have definitely never said this @codecricketau," Cummins replied to Code Cricket, who have now deleted the post.

The quote that Code Sports attributed to Cummins was actually said by Jonathan Agnew, a former England cricketer.

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after beating Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively.

Advertisement

They will now take on New Zealand to decide the order of the group, with both teams already into the semi-finals.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia lauded the team for their effort and advised them to not be complacent and focus on the big matches ahead.

"We don't need to be complacent... should focus on the big matches ahead (semi-final and final). The entire team is performing well, Rohit (Sharma) is scoring, Virat (Kohli) smashed a brilliant ton and Hardik Pandya bowled really well. So, we're very happy with the win over Pakistan. 70 per cent of the crowd present in the stadium (in Dubai) was supporting Team India and the atmosphere was electrifying. Everybody is so proud of the team," Saikia told IANS.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.