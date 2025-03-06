India's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 was not only about Virat Kohli. The India star headlined the four wicket win with a 98-ball 84. But, he found enough support in the 265-run chase in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer (45, 62b) and Hardik Pandya (28, 24b) made big impacts as did KL Rahul (42*, 34b), who stayed unbeaten till the end to take India over the line. Rahul is also India's no. 1 wicketkeeper in the Champions Trophy. While he primarily played in the top order in Tests, he has been used as the No. 6 in ODIs.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had a unique praise for KL Rahul.

"KL Rahul, you see, even the spare tyre is not used as much. You play him as a wicketkeeper, as No. 6, as an opener, then when BGT comes you play him at No. 3. Then you tell him to open. I tell you one thing. Opening in ODIs is the easiest, but doing it in Tests is the toughest. He is a selfless player. Aise hi Bhagat Singh bana na. Isiliye uska naam ankit hai (This is how Bhagat Singh's name was etched in history). Zindagi apne dum pe jiya jata hai guru, auro ke kandho pe toh janaza uthta hai (You live life own your own terms, but your dead body leaves on other's shoulders)," Navjit Singh Sindhu said on Star Sports.

"He is the most selfless cricketer"#NavjotSinghSidhu appreciates the Adaptability & Flexibility that #KLRahul has shown, after he scored the winning runs for in the Semi finals vs Australia.



India's versatile batter KL Rahul added another milestone to his name by crossing the 3000-run mark in the ODIs, bringing him close to surpassing the records of India's iconic stars, including Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar.

Rahul played a fundamental role in India's 265-run chase in the semi-final against Australia with his unbeaten 42 from 34 deliveries. During his explosive run in Dubai, Rahul crossed the 3000-run milestone as India booked its place in the final.

In 84 matches, Rahul boasts 3,009 runs at a stellar average of 48.53 while striking at 88.03, including seven centuries and 18 fifties. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper batter stands 84 runs short of surpassing the 3,092-run tally of legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the format.

Rahul finished the game in style by smoking the ball into the stands over wide long-on to seal a four-wicket win for India. The 32-year-old maintained his sublime form in the ICC ODI tournaments and now boasts 919 runs in 24 matches at a staggering average of 61.26, including two centuries and four fifties.

Apart from Rahul, numerous records toppled at the hands of India stalwart Virat Kohli. Virat added another chapter on a two-faced surface in his famed stories of chase masterclass and struck 84 in 98 balls.

This marked Virat's 24th fifty-plus score in ICC ODI tournaments in 53 innings, overtaking legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (23 in 58 innings) to add another feather to his hat.

