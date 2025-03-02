Former Australia captain Michake Clarke has re-iterated his prediction of India lifting the Champions Trophy later this month. Before the start of the tournament, Clarke shockingly, by his own admission, backed India to beat Australia in the final. "You know what, I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. Can't believe that just came out of my mouth. I think India is going to win the tournament. I am going with them," Clarke had said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Australia beat India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, but Clarke has predicted the tables to turn in the Champions Trophy, saying that the Rohit Sharma-led side will win the final by one run. According to Clarke, India are the best ODI team in the world at present.

"I think Australia will be in the final (Champions Trophy) and will be playing against India. I want Australia to win, but I actually think India is going to win the Champions Trophy. They are the best and No.1 ODI team in the world at the moment. I think it will be India and Australia in the final, and India will win by one run," Clarke told RevSportz during an interview.

Clarke has also predicted India captain Rohit to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter.

"He (Rohit Sharma) is back in form, no doubt about it. The century he made in Cuttack before CT 2025; he's hitting the ball so well. He has an important role, especially in those conditions. He's got to play with that aggressive intent and maximize the powerplay. He is going to take risks, but I just think he is that good a player. I wouldn't be surprised if India were to win the Champions Trophy and Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer," he added.

As far as the leading wicket-taker is concerned, Clarke took England pacer Jofra Archer's name before the start of the tournament. However, with England failing to qualify for the semi-finals, Clarke's prediction didn't go as planned.

As for the 'Player of the tournament,' Clarke added: "If it's between India and Australia, I'm going with Travis Head. His IPL form was phenomenal, his Australian summer Test form was phenomenal, and after a short break in Sri Lanka, he's ready to go again," he signed off.

India will play either Australia or South Africa in the semi-final in Dubai on either March 4 or March 5, depending on their position in the final standings.