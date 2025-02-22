India take on Pakistan in a highly-anticipated clash in Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. Team India go into the clash as favourites, having won their last four ODIs, and five of their last six ODIs against Pakistan. However, the last time India were defeated by Pakistan in an ODI game was the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Another twist to the fixture is that it will be played in Dubai, with all India games taking place at a neutral venue. So how does the head-to-head record between both teams stack up?

India hold the recent edge over Pakistan. In six ODIs since the 2017 final, India have won five, with one finishing without a result.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan hold a huge head-to-head advantage. In 24 games played, Pakistan have won 18, with India winning the remaining six.

However, in matches played in Dubai, the equation changes.

India and Pakistan have faced off twice in Dubai, with India winning both times.

Overall, in the history of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan have won more games against India. The two nations have squared off five times in the tournament, with Pakistan winning three and India two. Pakistan took the edge in that head-to-head with their win in the 2017 final.

In ODIs overall, despite India's recent dominance in the fixture, Pakistan hold a 73-57 lead.

India vs Pakistan: Champions Trophy 2025

India are undoubtedly the favourites heading into the big clash on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been in fine form in the 50-over format, and things seem to be clicking despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India got off to a winning start to the Champions Trophy 2025, beating Bangladesh by six wickets. Shubman Gill slammed an impressive century, while pacer Mohammed Shami took five wickets, also reaching 200 ODI scalps in the process.

The situation in front of Pakistan is much tougher. Hosting a major ICC event for the first time in nearly three decades, the pressure is on them to at least make the knockouts. However, defeat to India could draw the curtains on their campaign after just two games.

After losing their opening match against New Zealand, the game against India is a virtual must-win for Pakistan. Should they lose, and New Zealand beat Bangladesh, Pakistan will be eliminated.

This will be the sixth Champions Trophy encounter between India and Pakistan, and the 136th in ODIs overall.