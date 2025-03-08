As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, history looms large over this much-anticipated encounter. While India enter the contest as favourites, having secured seven consecutive ODI wins leading up to the final, their record against New Zealand in ICC tournament finals tells a different story. Overall, New Zealand lead India 3-1 when it comes to finals in international cricket. India and New Zealand have already met once in the Champions Trophy 2025, with India securing a 40-run victory in the group stage.

Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul dismantled the Kiwi batting lineup, proving India's strength in spin-friendly conditions. Let's take a look at how the previous ICC knockout matches have transpired.

2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy final (now Champions Trophy): The first major ICC final between these two sides took place in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy (now the Champions Trophy). New Zealand claimed their first and only ICC white-ball title by defeating India in a closely contested final. Chris Cairns played a heroic innings, scoring a century to guide the Black Caps to a four-wicket victory, leaving India heartbroken.

2019 ODI World Cup semi-final: In a match spread over two days due to rain, New Zealand once again shattered India's hopes. The Kiwis defended a modest total of 239 at Old Trafford, thanks to a resilient bowling performance led by Matthew Henry and Trent Boult. India's top order collapsed early and despite a valiant fight from Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50), the Men in Blue fell short by 18 runs.

2021 ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand continued their dominance in the ICC finals, clinching the inaugural ICC World Test Championship by defeating India in a rain-affected match in Southampton. Kane Williamson's composed 52* and Ross Taylor's unbeaten 47 guided the Black Caps to an eight-wicket victory, reinforcing their status as India's nemesis in knockout encounters.

2023 ODI World Cup semi-final: India finally managed to break the knockout jinx against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shreyas Iyer's and Virat Kohli's record-breaking centuries and Mohammed Shami's stunning five-wicket haul powered India to a 70-run victory in Mumbai.

If India win, they will not only win their third Champions Trophy title but also break a 25-year-old curse by defeating New Zealand in a major international final. Moreover, this victory would make them the sole record holders of the Champions Trophy, surpassing Australia.

With the final set to be played in Dubai, where successful chases have been more common in night matches, both teams will be strategic about their approach. India's dominant form, coupled with their array of spin options, makes them favourites, but New Zealand's resilience in ICC events ensures that the contest will be anything but predictable.

