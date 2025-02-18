The Champions Trophy 2025 starts from Wednesday with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. The tournament holds special importance for Pakistan for it is the first major ICC event that Pakistan will host in a long time. The Champions Trophy 2025 is also important for Pakistan's arch-rivals India. The team has been dealt quite a few big losses in the last few months. Hence, the Champions Trophy 2025 will be a big opportunity for the Rohit Sharma-led side to redeem itself.

The tournament will be Rohit's 17th appearance in an ICC event. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI released a video of behind-the-scenes conversation as Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill talked about their ICC event exploits. "This is my 17th appearance. Nine T20 World Cups, three 50-overs World Cup. That's 12; and two Champions Trophies. That's 14. And two World Test Championships. Make that 17," Rohit told Jadeja.

Rohit's first ICC event was the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and has since featured in all editions since then – 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024. Rohit has been part of India's 50-overs World Cup campaigns in 2015, 2019 and 2023. He featured in 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.

Then, Jadeja asked Shubman Gill about his ICC event list. "Me? I played the 2023 World Cup, was part of the 2024 one, and now this is my third. No wait, two WTC finals too. So that's five," Gill said.

Jadeja replied: "I have 15-plus. You know how many Rohit has? He has just 9 T20 World Cups. Virat could have more."

Jadeja's reply had Gill visibly in awe.

For India's batting talismans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Champions Trophy 2025 will be a crucial one with question marks over their international career growing by the day. They have been magnificent servants of the game over the last decade and half.

Few in modern era were able to match their achievements and aura. But now, these two titans have reached the last lap of a long race, and would want to bow out in a blaze of glory.

It's tough to imagine Kohli and Rohit being part of India's ODI set-up after the Champions Trophy irrespective of the outcome.

It might even impact their future in Test cricket, as a lukewarm outing here might force the selectors to mull over their role ahead of India's tour to England in June.

Similarly, a failure to win the Champions Trophy will bring the role of head coach Gautam Gambhir under scrutiny.

Gambhir might have received a temporary relief after India's domination over England in the recent home series, but not it wouldn't be enough to brush under the carpet, India's recent travails against New Zealand and Australia.

But a global trophy will certainly give him a much better ground to stand.

From a team perspective, India will be eager to wrest their first ICC trophy in the 50-over format after their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy under the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It will be a perfect parting gift to Kohli and Rohit and a welcome carpet to some young names such as Shubman Gill who are set to take India into the future.

