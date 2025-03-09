The stage is set. The fans are excited as the India men's cricket team is ready to take on New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and co delivered a flawless performance in the group stage, winning all three games. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by four wickets and had a smooth progress into the final. New Zealand, on the other hand, defeated South Africa in the semis. Their only loss in the ongoing tournament came against India, where they succumbed under Varun Chakaravarthy's spin and fell short by 44 runs.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated grand finale clash, former Australia spinner and two-time World Cup winner Brad Hogg called India "the favourites" but also named one player who can be the game changer for the Kiwis.

"India are obviously the favourites because they have already played four games in Dubai. But New Zealand have a strong batting lineup too. They have got good batters who can play spin brilliantly. They have got (Tom) Latham in the middle, who can take on left-arm spinners and Varun Chakaravarthy the leg spinner, as well as Kuldeep who doesn't give extra bounce. Latham can play his brilliant sweep shots and I think he is the key for New Zealand," Hogg told NDTV during an exclusive interview.

During the semi-final against South Africa, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry sustained a shoulder injury while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Hogg stated that Henry's presence will be the most crucial part of the finale.

"The Kiwi spinners Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner are good enough to trouble Indian batters in Dubai. The only thing for New Zealand is Matt Henry. If he is not fit for the final then India can easily win the game but if he's there, then I am slightly leaning towards the Kiwis," said Hogg.

Following the semi-final, Mitchell Santner had expressed optimism about Henry's availability, but head coach Gary Stead later admitted that his fitness remains uncertain just over 48 hours before the final.

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl," Stead said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match," he added.