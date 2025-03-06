Former England cricket team star David Lloyd became the latest expert to take shots at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the scheduling of Champions Trophy 2025. India have played all of their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan for the competition. As a result, they were aware of their semifinal date well in advance while South Africa and Australia had to change travel plans following the group stage. This arrangement did not go down well with several experts with many claiming that India enjoyed an "unfair advantage". In a video that has gone viral on social media, Lloyd called the arrangements "embarrassing" and "laughable" and pointed out how it impacts the cricketers.

“It's really embarrassing that this is one of the highest, most important events in world cricket, and the arrangements of playing are farcical,” said Lloyd.

“It's laughable, that you have to do that. I mean, words fail me.”

“It is just nonsense. I really don't know how else to describe it, this is a world event,” continued Lloyd. "You have teams who go from here to there, you might play here, you might not, you might have to go back.”

“I'm quite a humorous guy and I think that's quite funny actually, but it's not so funny if I'm one of the players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson struck hundreds as New Zealand eased to a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday to set up a rematch with India in the Champions Trophy final.

Ravindra made 108 off 101 balls and Williamson hit 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted a Champions Trophy record 362-6 before restricting South Africa to 312-9.

David Miller finished unbeaten on 100 but his 67-ball blitz came in vain with the game already well out of reach, as South Africa suffered their fifth Champions Trophy semi-final defeat after those in 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2013.

(With AFP inputs)