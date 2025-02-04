As the countdown for the ICC Champions Trophy begins, the stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in focus again. After playing important roles in India's success at the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli and Rohit have big expectations on their shoulders again. However, neither of the two have had form going their way in recent events. In fact, skipper Rohit's ultra-aggressive approach has often left the team in problematic situations. Yet, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin, doesn't expect Rohit to alter his style. Hence, he has asked Virat Kohli to act as a 'bridge' for the team.

Ashwin, who has turned into a full-scale pundit since his retirement from international cricket, shared some important insights ahead of the start of India's ODI series against England. The assignment will also work as a practice series, setting the tone for Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19.

"Considering how Rohit played in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, I don't think he would have an issue. The way Rohit has adapted to the changing times and led from the front, I don't think he will take a step back from the template," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'

Ashwin wants Kohli to play the way Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh have in T20I, switching between acting as an anchor at certain times and pacing the innings according to the situation.

"It is important to realise Virat would be playing the role Hardik and Rinku played in T20Is. Who will be the bridge between aggressive batting on top and finishing the batting in the latter end? Virat," Ashwin asked.

"Virat has to play to his strengths, and if he regains form, then there is nothing like it for the Indian cricket team. He doesn't have to change his game at all. Honestly, what is the hurry in ODIs? It is important to do what is right by the 50-over format," said Ashwin.