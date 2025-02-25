Virat Kohli slammed a stunning century as India completely outplayed Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai on Sunday. it was a complete performance from India who produced a disciplined bowling show before a special knock from Virat clinched the game. Pakistan bowlers did not have a good outing as almost all of them conceded runs and did not look in good form. Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra singled out the selection of Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah as spinners and said that they fail when compared to the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"Pakistan skipper Rizwan believes that Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah are of the same quality (as bowlers) as Jadeja and Axar. You can't make these things up. Delulu Is The Only Sululu Please stay like this, Pakistan. Even though matches are one-sided…Pakistan's meme game and cricket content is top-class after the loss," Aakash Chopra posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Pakistan skipper Rizwan believes that Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah are of the same quality (as bowlers) as Jadeja and Axar. You can't make these things up.

Delulu Is The Only Sululu



Please stay like this, Pakistan. Even though matches are one-sided…Pakistan's meme game… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli achieved yet another accomplishment during his century against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, becoming the first-ever player to score an ODI century in all the countries he has played in.

The crowd at Dubai International Stadium witnessed a masterclass from the chase master, who scored 100* in 111 balls and seven centuries.

Now, Virat has scored an ODI century in all 10 countries he has played ODI cricket in: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and finally, India, his home.

Virat also joined the elite company of legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and Chris Gayle to become the only fourth player to score ODI centuries across 10 countries or more. Gayle and Virat have ODI tons in 10 countries, while Sanath and Sachin have ODI tons in 12 countries, out of the 15 and 16 countries that they visited for their ODI games throughout their careers, as per Wisden.