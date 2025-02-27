Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing run in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side was eliminated with one game in hand. They lost both of their matches against New Zealand and India with the players facing tough criticism from both experts as well as fans. Interim head coach Aaqib Javed, however, denied "scolding" the batters for their disappointing show in the competition. While some media reports claimed that he used harsh words for the batters, he said ahead of the Bangladesh match that he is not a believer of such culture.

"I don't scold the players at all. Because in our culture, the teacher scolds, beats, the coach scolds, and abuses. I don't believe in this. I respect players. You can help them. You can make them practice whatever they want. I am not the one who can scold people or say anything to them," he said.

Javed also spoke that Pakistan's scoring rate that turned out to be a big problem for the side. He said that the teams never goes with a prior target in mind and let the conditions dictate terms.

"We mix things up – Like in the T20 World Cup – 220 is a far-off target - we were not even scoring 120. So, overall, if you talk about cricket - there we scored 150-125 – there was no need to do 250. So, overall, we have to improve our game, and for that we need consistency."

"Consistency in your cricket board, consistency in every aspect. Because if you look at the past 4-5 years, the changes that have come to the Cricket Board, until you will not let a policy run for a long term, you will not get consistency. We talk about the players; we compare them with other teams. You should compare the board also – until you don't become consistent, till you don't let a policy run for a long term, it will be difficult," he added.