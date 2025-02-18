The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is almost here. The coveted ICC tournament will kick-start from Wednesday, February 19 with co-hosts and defending champions Pakistan squaring off against New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be opening its campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh. The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game, runs until March 9 and is the first global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.

India's matches will however be played in the United Arab Emirates after the sport's financial superpower refused to visit their neighbour over long-standing political tensions. A month-long impasse ended in December when the International Cricket Council said that India would play their games in Dubai.

Ahead of the tournament, here are all the details that you need to know:

Groups:

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters

Other details:

When will the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The first match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on Wednesday, February 19.

Where will the Champions Trophy 2025 matches be played?

The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

What time will the Champions Trophy 2025 matches start?

The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss for the games will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025?

Champions Trophy 2025 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025?

Champions Trophy 2025 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs