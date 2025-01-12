The cost of 'overusing' Jasprit Bumrah in the search of wickets on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy seems to have hurt India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy. The pacer had to pull out during the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney over 'back spasms' but his injury has turned out to be much worse than first anticipated. It has been reported that Bumrah has swelling on his back and is unlikely to be fit in time for the start of the Champions Trophy next month.

The marquee pacer, who picked 32 wickets against Australia in the 5-match series, has reportedly been to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where his recovery will be monitored, as per a report in Indian Express. The situation has even prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to grant an extension over the squad announcement, though the deadline is today (January 12).

The BCCI selection committee isn't sure whether to name Bumrah in the 15-man roster or take him to UAE as one of the reserves since he is expected to be fit before the Champions Trophy knockouts begin.

"He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn't have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So the NCA will monitor his recovery and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organised to check his match fitness," the report quoted a source as saying.

Team India's last group match in the Champions Trophy is on March 02. The semi-finals will be held on March 04 and 05 while the final is scheduled to be held on March 09.

The board could gamble on Bumrah's name and take him to UAE with the hopes of getting him fully fit before the semi-finals. The report has also claimed that Bumrah is expected to regain match fitness before the semi-finals begin.