The second half of the ICC Champions Trophy saw plenty of discussions arise on the 'unfair advantage' the Indian team enjoyed by playing all of their matches in Dubai. After India refused to travle to Pakistan for the tournament, a hybrid model was set up that saw Rohit Sharma's men playing all of their matches in Dubai. Many feel that India had an unfair advantage as they didn't have to travel to another venue for their matches and understood the pros and cons of the Dubai International stadium over the course of their stay, picking their playing XI accordingly. But, Australia pace great Glenn McGrath doesn't feel India had any advantage.

Even before the hybrid model was setup, Lahore was picked as the only venue for the Indian team, limiting their travel. But, after BCCI refused to send the players across the border, a similar model was setup, with Dubai replacing Lahore.

While there's no denying that India didn't have to travel to different cities like other participating teams, McGrath feels Rohit's men deserve credit for adapting to the conditions they were given.

"It is the way it is. India does not travel to Pakistan anymore. There was only one other thing - the matches had to be played in Dubai," McGrath is quoted as saying by the Times of India. "You have to give credit to India, they played to the conditions. They know how to play on spinning tracks. I do not think that they had an unfair advantage. It is like saying there is an unfair advantage if India play all their matches in India, if Australia play all their matches in Australia."

McGrath also feels IPL has played a huge role in shaping up Indian cricket, with new stars emerging to offer new skillsets.

"Their IPL and T20 cricket has had a positive impact on one-day cricket. India are confident and they know their game well. It is important to protect Test cricket, but ODIs and World Cups are very important as well. India know the ODI game very well. It is a challenge for other teams to come over to India and play well. I like them to be challenged, but India are a quality team," said McGrath.