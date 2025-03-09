The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is just two weeks away, and two former Pakistan cricketers have engaged in banter about it already, and particularly, regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The franchise, headlined by India stalwart Virat Kohli, is one of the few teams to have never won the IPL title. In a conversation, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif stated that RCB have no chance of winning the IPL title as long as MS Dhoni is still playing.

Speaking on the 'Haarna Mana Hai' show by Pakistan-based media outlet Geo News, former cricketer Ahmed Shehzad suggested that the only way for RCB to win the trophy is to get Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir into their team.

That is when Latif gave his 'MS Dhoni' response.

"If Amir plays for RCB, they could win the IPL title," Shehzad said.

"As long as MS Dhoni is there in CSK (Chennai Super Kings), don't even think RCB can touch the IPL trophy" Latif responded.

Despite the banter, it must be noted that it is not possible, as of now, for Amir to play for RCB, as Pakistan players are barred from participating in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: IPL 2025

RCB head into the new IPL season having pulled off a phenomenal comeback in IPL 2024. In last place for most of the season, RCB had won six games in a row to make a dramatic return to the playoff spots.

This season, RCB will have a new man at the helm. 31-year-old batter Rajat Patidar has been named captain of the franchise, following the team's decision not to retain Faf du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Ahead of the mega auction, RCB had retained only three players - Kohli, Patidar and pacer Yash Dayal. In the auction, their most expensive buy was Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore). Phil Salt (Rs 11.5 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore) were also bought for big money by the franchise.

RCB will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign on the opening day, taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

RCB will be hoping to end their long wait for a title in 2025, being one of only three teams to have competed in every season of the IPL but not winning it even once.