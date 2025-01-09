Jasprit Bumrah was India's best player in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 by some distance, meaning that his potential absence from the Champions Trophy squad in a month's time could spell disaster for the team. Bumrah picked up an injury on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney, one severe enough to not allow him to bowl in the series-deciding fourth innings of the match. With just a few days left till the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy must be announced, there is still no confirmation regarding Bumrah's fitness.

Speaking on the issue, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali did not fancy Bumrah's chances of making the squad.

"We will find out what the announcement is regarding Bumrah. I think he has a 10 per cent chance (of making the team)," said Basit Ali, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

Bumrah was reported to be suffering from back spasms during Day 2 of the fifth Test, but if he does not make it for the Champions Trophy squad, it could indicate something more serious.

Team India must announce their squad by January 12, the deadline given to all nations to submit their squads. However, changes can be made to the final 15-man roster till one week before the tournament, with February 13 being the final date.

The Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19, while India's first game is on February 20.

Bumrah is unlikely to be able to make the squad for India's three-match ODI series against England that precedes the Champions Trophy. The ODI series starts on February 6.

Bumrah's absence would be a significant blow to India's pace arsenal, which wasn't in full strength during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy either due to the absence of Mohammed Shami. However, as the Champions Trophy gets closer, Shami's chances of an India comeback also seem to be increasing.

Recently, the pacer posted a couple of videos showing himself sweating it out in training, as he aims to make it back to full fitness before the tournament.