Past Statistics Won't Matter vs Pakistan, Says Virat Kohli: Highlights

India play Pakistan at The Oval in final on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli said past would not matter when they face Pakistan in the final on Sunday. © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017 grand finale against Pakistan to be played on Sunday. India, who had outclassed Pakistan in their first match of the group stage on June 4, will look be looking to retain the title they won in 2013 when they face their arch-rivals at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Here are the highlights:

The team will be playing with composure, won't be distracted by the big occasion, added Kohli

Will play the final like any other match, said Kohli.

Kohli said the Indian team will maintain the same approach in the final

According to him, a calm and composed demeanor helps in making good decisions

Aim will be to play well and past statistics don't matter, said Kohli

Can’t guarantee a performance during the match: Kohli

Neither intimidated nor arrogant about match vs Pakistan, the Indian skipper said

