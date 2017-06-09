India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Shikhar Dhawan's 10th ODI century went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down India's 321/6 in 48.4 overs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at the Kennignton Oval on Thursday. Chasing the mammoth target, Angelo Mathews (52 not out) and Asela Gunaratne (34 not out) remained unbeaten and helped Sri Lanka romp home comfortably, before Danusha Gunathilaka (76), Kusal Mendis (89) laid the foundation for the Islanders. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 1 wicket, conceding 54 runs in his 10 overs. (SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch: India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Highlights: India vs Sri Lanka
So that's it from us for this game. Sri Lanka have won their first game of Champions Trophy, 2017 which makes Group B even-steven. Every team there is now at two points, which means any two teams could qualify. That makes the tournament interesting but now we head to the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Cardiff. Join us tomorrow for the Group A encounter at 1030 local (0930 GMT). Till then, cheers!
India captain, Virat Kohli says they think they had enough on the board at the halfway mark but Sri Lanka were good on the day. Credits the Lankan batsmen for batting really well. Doesn't think his bowlers bowled too badly but just that Sri Lanka batted well. States they bowled decently but there's always food for thought if the plans discussed aren't executed properly. Ends by saying that you can't take any team lightly in this tournament and that was proved today.
Sri Lanka captain, Angelo Mathews says that it was a fantastic win. Reckons that restricting India to 321 was a very good effort by the bowlers. Mentions that he used to hit a lot of balls in the nets which kept him active throughout his brief layoff. Credits Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis for batting really well. Also acknowledges the support Kusal Perera gave him in the middle. Informs that the last game is a must-win game for every team in the group. Adds that no one thought they would win and that took the pressure off them.
Man of the match, Kusal Mendis says that it was a very good wicket. Reckons that Dickwella and Gunathilaka gave them a good start. Mentions that the latter supported him really well which helped them reach the target. Ends by saying that they are very happy with the win.
Earlier in the day, India powered to a total of 321 on the back of a superb ton from Shikhar Dhawan and a couple of fifties from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, but that didn't prove to be enough as the Islanders chased it down, rather comfortably too towards the end. Two missed run outs and three dropped catches, that is probably what proved to be India's undoing.
India were sloppy in the field again. They didn't apply as much as pressure as they should have at crucial moments. The plans weren't executed as well as they'd have liked and more than anything, the missed chances will be rued, in particular, Gunathilaka's run out chance when he was on a duck. When Kusal Perera went off the field, India could have taken this chance but Gunaratne's counter-attack put them on the back foot.
Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera built on that with a 75-run stand but the latter went off retired hurt. That didn't matter though as Asela Gunaratne came in and looked at home from the very first ball. He stitched a 51-run unbeaten stand with his skipper, who made a fifty himself and saw Sri Lanka through. It was a mature and clinical batting performance.
A wonderful chase from Sri Lanka as they pick up their first win of the tournament. With a target of 322 to chase, they lost Dickwella early but Gunathilaka and Mendis took up the mantle and the game in their stride with a mammoth 159-run stand, with both scoring fifties. It set up the platform for the middle order which took complete advantage.
1
Umesh Yadav to Angelo Mathews
ANGELO MATHEWS WITH THE WINNING RUN! Just helps this behind square leg for a single. He gestures by raising his bat over his head and pointing at the name behind on his jersey. Has every right to do so today, has played a gem of a knock. Well played. A well-deserved and much-needed victory. SRI LANKA WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
33rd ODI fifty for Angelo Mathews!
4
Umesh Yadav to Angelo Mathews
FOUR! Taking his team home, they're almost there! What a shot, picture perfect from the skipper. With the full face of the bat, he drives it back down the ground aerially and picks up a boundary. Brings up his fifty with that too. Just 1 run needed to win this game.
1
Umesh Yadav to Asela Gunaratne
Length delivery on off, Asela backs away and cuts it down to third man for a single.
2
Umesh Yadav to Asela Gunaratne
Short ball which is slower in pace, Gunaratne pulls it over square leg for a couple of good runs.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Asela Gunaratne
Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Angelo Mathews
Short ball on the hips, glanced down to fine leg for a single.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Asela Gunaratne
Angling back in on a good length, around off, Gunaratne drives it past extra cover and takes a single as the mid off fielder cuts it off.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Angelo Mathews
Fullish in length on the stumps, driven down to long on for one.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Angelo Mathews
Marginally ahead of a length on the stumps, it's played straight back down the track.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Asela Gunaratne
Slower on a fuller length, outside off, pushed through the cover region for a quick single.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Angelo Mathews
Bit short on the stumps, turned to mid-wicket. Gunaratne wanted the run but is sent back. There was a shy at the bowler's end but he misses. 13 to win from 18.