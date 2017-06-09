India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Shikhar Dhawan's 10th ODI century went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down India's 321/6 in 48.4 overs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at the Kennignton Oval on Thursday. Chasing the mammoth target, Angelo Mathews (52 not out) and Asela Gunaratne (34 not out) remained unbeaten and helped Sri Lanka romp home comfortably, before Danusha Gunathilaka (76), Kusal Mendis (89) laid the foundation for the Islanders. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 1 wicket, conceding 54 runs in his 10 overs. (SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch: India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.