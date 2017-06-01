ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN)

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet. That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year. But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.
LIVE SCORE: ENG vs BAN
1
Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim
1 run.
1
Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim
A bit uppish from Rahim as he flicks this but it's well in the gap. Plays it through mid-wicket for one run.
0
Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim
Back of a length delivery quite close to off, kept out rather solidly.
1
Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal
Pitched outside off, on a length, guided to third man for a single.
4
Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal
FOUR! Shot. Overpitched and it's put away. Full on the stumps, Iqbal drives it straight back. The ball goes over the rope and Ball goes over the fence with the momentum while chasing it down.
4
Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal
FOUR! Too straight in line and it's put away. Iqbal glances this through backward square leg and beats the man out in the deep who tries to cut it off.
1
Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim
Shaping back in on middle and leg, Mushfiqur glances it off his pads behind square on the leg side for a run.
1
Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim
Tossed up on the stumps, tucked past square leg for a single.
1
Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal
Iqbal rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball down to long on. They pick up a single.
0
Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal
Outside off on a length, run down to short third man.