ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand

In the biggest clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 so far, Australia face New Zealand in their opener in today's match at Edgbaston, Birmigham. Australia must decide whether to unleash all of their 'fearsome foursome' of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. Injuries have meant the quartet of fast bowlers have rarely all been fit at the same time and, even now, Australia may decide it's too much of a risk fielding all four in the same team, with John Hastings -- who has plenty of English county experience -- also in the squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia boast one of the most powerful top orders in ODI cricket, with captain Smith and opener David Warner outstanding batsmen in all formats. They could add extra firepower by including Chris Lynn, who shot to worldwide prominence earlier this year with a sensational Indian Premier League campaign, averaging nearly 50 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. New Zealand beat Australia in a thrilling pool match in Auckland at the 2015 World Cup only to lose to their trans-Tasman rivals in the final in Melbourne.
When and Where to Watch Live: Australia (Aus) vs (NZ) New Zealand
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Match 2 of the ICC Champions Trophy will see the Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand battling it out in Birmingham, led by two inspirational captains, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson. No doubt both are technically world-class with the bat but have a tough task ahead so we can expect them to lead from the front. The Aussies are always a tough nut to crack but the warm-up game against Sri Lanka where New Zealand chased down a mammoth 357 runs with almost 4 overs to spare, would have lifted their morale heading into this one. Martin Guptill was in his elements scoring a ton and will hold a huge responsibility along with skipper Williamson to get their team off to a good start. The experience of Ross Taylor and Luke Ronchi will be crucial for the Black Caps' fortune as well. They have a good attack in Tim Southee and Trent Boult who can get the ball to move around while Mitchell Santner is there to take care of the spin department. Australia on the other hand have a brutal batting line-up with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Chris Lynn all looking in good touch and will have skipper Smith to bolster the middle order with the likes of Maxwell and Henriques. Another thing that will boost them all the more will be the return of their go-to man, Mitchell Starc who will lead the pace attack. His ability to swing the ball both ways can put any batsman under the pump. Then they also have services of Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins and it would be interesting to see who would miss out in their opening encounter. The last time when these two met in an ICC event it were the Aussies who toppled the Black Caps in the 2015 WC final. What's in store for us on 2nd of June 2017? An intriguing contest is what you can sit back and expect.