 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Hikes Prize Money For Champions Trophy 2017

Updated: 14 May 2017 16:41 IST

The International Cricket Council has hiked the prize money for this year's Champions Trophy by USD 500,000.

ICC Hikes Prize Money For Champions Trophy 2017
ICC increased the prize money for the Champions Trophy © AFP

The International Cricket Council has hiked the prize money for this year's Champions Trophy by USD 500,000, making it USD 4.5 million with a winner's share of USD 2.2 million. "The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of USD 4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of USD 2.2 million," the ICC announced.

The eighth edition of the tournament sees an increase of USD 500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition, which too was played at the three venues being used this time -- Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of USD 1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn USD 450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home USD 90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get USD 60,000 each.

Topics : India Pakistan Australia Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The ICC hiked the prize money by USD 500,000
  • The winner will take USD 2.2 million home
  • The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of USD 1.1 million
Related Articles
Mother's Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Wishes
Mother's Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Wishes
When Amitabh Bachchan Was in Absolute Awe of MS Dhoni
When Amitabh Bachchan Was in Absolute Awe of MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli Will Come Good In Champions Trophy: Tim Southee
Virat Kohli Will Come Good In Champions Trophy: Tim Southee
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.