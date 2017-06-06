ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ)

England and New Zealand meet in a crucial Group A match, which has become even more important after two of Australia's matches were rained out, giving the Aussies just two points from two games. If England win their match vs New Zealand, they will qualify for the semi-finals, while the NZ team would be hoping for two points here to strengthen their case for a knockout slot.

England so far have two points from their win over Bangladesh, while New Zealand have one point. Australia have two points from two rained-out games while Bangladesh have just one point from two matches.

When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs (NZ) New Zealand

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.