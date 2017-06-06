ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ)

England and New Zealand meet in a crucial Group A match, which has become even more important after two of Australia's matches were rained out, giving the Aussies just two points from two games. If England win their match vs New Zealand, they will qualify for the semi-finals, while the NZ team would be hoping for two points here to strengthen their case for a knockout slot.
England so far have two points from their win over Bangladesh, while New Zealand have one point. Australia have two points from two rained-out games while Bangladesh have just one point from two matches.
When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs (NZ) New Zealand
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: Eng vs NZ
The host nation, England brace up to face New Zealand amidst an air of turbulence due to the recent terror attacks at the London Bridge. At such times, team spirit becomes of utmost importance and the hosts will be eager to make a statement at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. They have one of the most well-balanced sides in the competition and are looking ominous going by current form. Joe Root's match-winning century at the Oval against Bangladesh is a sign of better things to come. Captain Eoin Morgan is leading from the front and he needs to continue inspiring his men. It is difficult to pinpoint a weakness in their side but they must not allow complacency to creep in. Adil Rashid has a good possibility of getting a look in due to the injury to Chris Woakes. His case is further strengthened as the Kiwi batsmen are susceptible against spin bowling. On the other hand, the Black Caps have always been the 'Dark Horses' in major ICC tournaments. They were on top against Australia in their previous encounter which unfortunately, got washed out. However, their middle and lower middle order batting fell like a pack of cards after being provided a brilliant platform. It is an issue to ponder upon for Kane Williamson and Co. Will the Kiwis put in an emphatic performance or will the home side run away with the show in their own den? A thrilling encounter awaits! Bit of overcast conditions are expected but hopefully, the rain gods will keep the showers away.