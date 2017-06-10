ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game.
When and Where to Watch Live: England (Eng) vs Australia (Aus)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
One team playing this game has already qualified for the semis. The other, are playing for a berth there. The hosts are the only team to have made it there so the group is pretty much wide open right now. But in saying that, Australia have their fate in their own hands. A win against England and they're through, as simple as that. The team from Down Under have had both their matches washed out so haven't exactly had the opportunity to really test themselves. Steven Smith has been heard saying that his team performs well under pressure in these knockouts games. What better test for them than going up against the tournament favourites? Things have clicked for them a little, with Mitchell Starc in particular finding some much-needed form and the top order getting some minutes in the middle. A good part of the outcome of this game will depend on which England side faces them. Will it be a complacent/experimented one, given they've already qualified? Or the ruthless one we've seen over the past couple of years? The English have a balanced side, performing with both bat, ball and are even electric in the field. Scattered showers are predicted throughout the day. If this match at Edgbaston is washed out, then Bangladesh will book a spot in the semis, despite being level on points with the Kangaroos. That will happen because the Tigers have won a game and that will be taken into accounts since points won't distinguish it for us. If you're an Aussie fan, better start praying that the rain gods don't plan on spoiling the party.