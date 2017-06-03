 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, RSA vs SL: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Field

Updated: 03 June 2017 14:49 IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: South Africa go in to the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday as favourites.

Champions Trophy Live: South Africa will eye a winning start when they face Sri Lanka. © AFP

South Africa will be odds-on favourites when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The AB de Villiers-led side has been in England for a while, where they played a three-match series with the hosts. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have an injury doubt in captain Angelo Mathews and will play their first match this season. South Africa have already enjoyed overwhelming one-day international success this year against Sri Lanka. The Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a bilateral series in South Africa in January. Sri Lanka were not alone in being a touring side routed in 50-over cricket by South Africa, with the Proteas previously also hammering Australia 5-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:35 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

14:30 IST: Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has won the toss and elected to field against South Africa.

14:28 IST: Toss time!!

14:21 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned fore more updates.

14:19 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Yet, for all they are top of the one-day international rankings, South Africa have a reputation for under-performing in International Cricket Council tournaments. The only ICC event they have won was the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. 

But South Africa this time also boast the world’s number one-ranked ODI batsman and bowler in AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada. 

Sri Lanka head into the tournament as underdogs and one of the key reasons they’ve struggled in recent months has been the absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who hasn’t played any ODI cricket since November 2015 due to a knee injury.
 

