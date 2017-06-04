ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Half-Centuries Batter Pakistan

India captain Virat Kohli smashed a 58-ball half century while veteran Yuvraj Singh soon joined him with a 29-ball 52 during India’s ICC Champions Trophy opening match against arch rivals Pakistan at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Sunday. Virat's brilliant knock was dotted with two fours and one six while Yuvraj's quick-fire half-century had eight fours and one six. This was Virat Kohli’s 40th career One-day International half-century and his maiden one against Pakistan. Yuvraj Singh made his 52nd career One-day International half century and the 12th against Pakistan.

The other India batsmen to have gotten half-centuries on Sunday were openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan.

After the loss of Dhawan (68), Virat came into bat in the 24th over. His 56-run partnership with Rohit Sharma proved to be great for India as they wore down the Pakistan bowling attack. While Dhawan scored his 18th career half century, Rohit made his 30th.

This was India’s first match against Pakistan since the 2015 World Cup which the Indian team won by 76 runs. While Pakistan hold a 2-1 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, statistically India have won 10 out of the 11 matches against their arch rivals across the World Cup and World T20 tournaments between the two sides.

