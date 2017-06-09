 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa Team Gets A Surprise Visit From Graeme Smith

Updated: 09 June 2017 19:43 IST

The South Africa team received a surprise visit from ex-captain Graeme Smith during their Champions Trophy training session.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa Team Gets A Surprise Visit From Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith came to see the South Africa team train. © AFP

South Africa take on India in an important Champions Trophy match on Sunday. So, to give the team some support and wish them the best ahead of the match, former captain Graeme Smith stopped by a training session on Friday. Smith looked dapper in a black suit as he walked in at the Lord's indoor nets and watched the South Africa team train. South Africa had earlier lost to Pakistan by 19 runs in a rain-hit match after having defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament

Smith seemed to continue an interesting trend of former captains visiting their teams and giving them inspiration. Before Sri Lanka took on India, former captain Kumar Sangakkara had a session with Kusal Mendis and the youngsters that worked wonders for them and even current skipper Angelo Mathews acknowledged his contribution.

Smith watched the practice for around 35 minutes and was seen speaking to head coach Russell Domingo and other support staff, enquiring about their preparations.

When South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie was asked if Smith gave any inputs, he replied: "Obviously Graeme has his opinions. He has been a great captain for South Africa and his inputs ahead of India match is invaluable for the boys. It's always nice to have Graeme around and have this kind of support away from home."

Smith is in England as a commentator for the Champions Trophy.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : South Africa India Graeme Smith Neil McKenzie ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Graeme Smith is a former South Africa captain
  • South Africa lost to Pakistan via the D/L Method in the last match
  • South Africa play India on Sunday
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Thinks This Opposition Captain Was The Best
Sachin Tendulkar Thinks This Opposition Captain Was The Best
Hapless South Africa Rope in Graeme Smith as Batting Consultant
Hapless South Africa Rope in Graeme Smith as Batting Consultant
Brett Lee, Graeme Smith to Play for Virgo Super Kings in Masters Champions League T20
Brett Lee, Graeme Smith to Play for Virgo Super Kings in Masters Champions League T20
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.