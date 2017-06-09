 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How David Warner's Life Changed After Punching Joe Root

Updated: 09 June 2017 17:03 IST

The Australia vice-captain feels the bust-up with England's Root was a key moment in his life to becoming the person he is today.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How David Warner's Life Changed After Punching Joe Root
David Warner will be a key player for Australia when they play England on Saturday. © AFP

When Australia vice-captain David Warner ended up punching England's Joe Root in a Birmingham bar four years ago, all didn't seem well. Warner was suspended and fined for the incident during the last edition of the Champions Trophy after England defeated Australia at Edgbaston. But Warner has matured since. With the must-win game against their old foes England on Saturday, both Warner and Root are key for their respective teams. And Warner believes it was that bust-up which has helped him get a sense of life-balance.

"It was a learning curve for myself," Warner told reporters at Edgbaston on Thursday. "I was young and now I'm old. I've two kids and I'm married. There's a lot of settling down there. It definitely was (key) to me becoming the person I am today, not just the cricketer."

The 30-year-old left-hander added: "We all go through periods when we're young and naive. It's not about stuffing up and moving on, it's about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long period of time. There are things you have to think about as a youngster - what you can or can't I do."

Warner, reflecting on the changes in his life, said: "I probably didn't work that out at that stage. But now I have and I have a great balance on and off the field."

As for meeting up with Joe Root this weekend, Warner added: "If I see him I'll give him a handshake."

It was suggested at the time that Warner felt Root, who was messing about with a wig, was somehow mocking South Africa's Muslim batsman Hashim Amla. Root and his England team-mates have always denied any such inference, insisting the Yorkshireman was making fun of his youthful appearance and difficulty in growing facial hair.

(With PTI/AFP inputs)

Topics : Australia England David Andrew Warner Joel Logan Joseph Edward Root ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia play England on Saturday in a Champions Trophy match
  • David Warner and Joe Root will be key batsmen for their respective teams
  • Four years ago Warner had a bust-up with Root in a bar
Related Articles
David Warner Takes 'No Contracts, Can't Play' At Cricket Australia
David Warner Takes 'No Contracts, Can't Play' At Cricket Australia
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Top Batsmen To Watch Out For
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Top Batsmen To Watch Out For
IPL Finals: A Look Back
IPL Finals: A Look Back
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.