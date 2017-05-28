 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Hashim Amla Inspires Umpire Aleem Dar To Grow His Beard

Updated: 28 May 2017 21:38 IST

One of the most consistent and experienced umpires, Aleem has officiated in 111 Tests, 183 ODIs and 41 T20Is.

Hashim Amla Inspires Umpire Aleem Dar To Grow His Beard
Aleem Dar has officiated in 111 Tests, 183 ODIs and 41 T20Is. © @RacingIsPassion/Twitter

When Aleem Dar took to the field at the Kennington Oval to officiate the first warm-up Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand, the experienced umpire surprised cricket fans with his brand new 'beard' look. Aleem is usually always clean shaven but his new look surprised all on Sunday.
 
Aleem, while speaking to PTV Sports, said that it was South African opening batsman Hashim Alma who asked him to grow his beard as per the Islamic way. Aleem told the media that he was thinking about growing a beard and then Amla asked him to sport the beard. Aleem thought about it and followed the batting star's advice.
 
Amla, who himself sports a long beard, is known for his calm and composed demeanour off and on the field.
 
One of the most consistent and experienced umpires, Aleem has officiated in 111 Tests, 183 ODIs and 41 T20Is. He's won the Umpire of the Year Award thrice - 2009, 2010 and 2011. He has also won the Pride of Performance Award in 2011.

Playing for Kings XI Punjab, Amla played 10 matches in the recently-concluded 10the edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-hander scored 420 runs at an average of 60.00.

Amla was the only batsman to score two centuries in the cash-rich league. He smashed 104 off 60 balls against Gujarat Lions, before scoring an unbeaten 60-ball 104 not out against Mumbai Indians.

Kings XI Punjab finished fifth this season with 7 wins in 14 matches.

 

Topics : Pakistan India New Zealand Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Aleem Dar has officiated in 183 ODIS
  • Aleem Dar won the Umpire of the Year Award thrice
  • Hashim Amla scored 2 centuries in IPL 2017
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Beat New Zealand By 45 Runs Via D/L Method In Warm-Up Tie
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Beat New Zealand By 45 Runs Via D/L Method In Warm-Up Tie
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When MS Dhoni Showed New Zealand He Is The Real Boss
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When MS Dhoni Showed New Zealand He Is The Real Boss
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Not Only Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Too Gives Pep Talk To Players Ahead Of Warm-Up Tie vs New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Not Only Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Too Gives Pep Talk To Players Ahead Of Warm-Up Tie vs New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.