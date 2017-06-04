 
Champions Trophy Live: Egbaston All Set For High-Octane India-Pakistan Clash

Updated: 04 June 2017 10:27 IST

The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.

Virat Kohli known a thing or two about playing big knocks against Pakistan. © AFP

Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire. Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble as head coach, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on May 25. But Kohli chose to play down the speculation and said that the whole team is focused on defending their Champions Trophy title.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
