Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Comes Out In Strong Defence Of Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Updated: 17 June 2017 16:49 IST

Sehwag took to Twitter in support of the Pakistan wicket-keeper captain.

Sarfraz Ahmed is the captain of Pakistan cricket team. © AFP/Twitter

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday has come out in strong defence of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed after he was brutally trolled on Twitter for not being able to address a post-match press conference in fluent English. Though Sarfraz did not comment on this issue, Sehwag came out in support of Ahmed. "Criticizing Sarfaraz for not speaking English is insane.His job is to play&he has done brilliantly 2 take Pak in finals #StopColonialMindset," tweeted Sehwag.

India will meet Pakistan in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 18 at the Oval. India advanced to the final of the tournament by beating Bangladesh by a huge margin of nine-wicket. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 96 to take India over the finish line and thus became the fastest cricketer to score 8000 runs in ODIs.

On the other hand, Pakistan reached their first Champions trophy final by beating England by eight wickets.

Earlier, India beat Pakistan in the group stages by by whopping 124-run margin. Imran Khan in support of Pakistan has said that this match is a great chance for the team to avenge their defeat and restore their pride.

