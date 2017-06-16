Champions Trophy 2017 Final, India vs Pakistan: These Two Umpires To Officiate High-Octane Clash

Marais Erasmus will be standing in his 71st one-day international.

South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Erasmus will be standing in his 71st one-day international, having officiated during Pakistan's eight-wicket semi-final win over tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Sunday's match will be the 44-year-old Kettleborough's 72nd ODI as an umpire.

Australia's Rod Tucker will be the television umpire on Sunday, with Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena the reserve official.

Both Tucker and Dharmasena stood in each of the semi-finals.

Former Australia cricketer David Boon will be the match referee for the final.

A Virat Kohli-led India began their title defence with a 124-run thrashing of Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

