Netherlands came up triumphant against Chile in Pool A of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup, but the match had its fair share of drama as the entire crowd erupted in joy after Chile also scored a goal in the game. It was Francisca Tala who got on the scoring sheet for Chile, and after the game, she ended up proposing to her boyfriend. Speaking after the match against Netherlands, Tala revealed that she had a pre-match bet with her teammates that if she got on the scoring sheet, then she would marry her boyfriend.

“I made a bet with all the girls that if I make a goal against the Netherlands I would have to marry my boyfriend. Yes, he is very happy. He said yes," she said after the match.

This interview with @chile_hockey's Francisca Tala is everything #HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/qVI0QcEhvC — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 6, 2022

“This is a dream for us and every moment is amazing. It's the best moment in our hockey lives," she stated further in the video.

Netherlands defeated Chile 3-1 on Thursday and it was Tala who restored parity for Chile, before the Dutch got two more goals.

Welten Lidewij, Jansen Yibbi and De Goede Eva scored goals for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands are at the top of Pool A while Chile are at the third spot.