Sultan Of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Thrash New Zealand 7-1

The Indian junior men's hockey team registered their second successive victory at the ongoing 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 as they thrashed New Zealand 7-1 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Sunday. It was Prabhjot Singh (6th minute), Shilanand Lakra (15th minute, 43rd minute), Harmanjit Singh (21st minute), Mohd Faraz (23rd minute), Abhishek (50th minute) and skipper Mandeep Mor (60th minute), who scored in India's scintillating win. For New Zealand, Sam Hiha (53rd minute) scored the lone goal. Last year's bronze medallists' India got off to an attacking start as Prabhjot's fine goal in the 6th minute put New Zealand on the back foot. The junior India side displayed disciplined hockey, played to structure and ensured swift accurate passes that helped them make potential forays into the striking circle.

FT. The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team control the proceedings on the turf in their second game at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 as they defeat New Zealand by a big margin on 7th October 2018.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/Z5iguggukE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 7, 2018

Shilanand Lakra, who had made his Senior debut earlier this year at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, was in good nick as he capitalized on a good assist to put the ball past the New Zealand goalkeeper winning India a strong 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Though New Zealand tried to overcome the initial setback, Indian defence held strong not allowing any easy circle entries.

India goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak too, was in good stead to avert New Zealand from converting by making good saves.

Building on their attack from a fine start, the Indian forwards kept up the pressure as they scored back-to-back goals in the 21st and 23rd minute through Harmanjit's field goal and Mohd Faraz's fabulously struck penalty corner.

While the third quarter saw both teams drop the pace a tad bit, with India managing a single goal in the 43rd minute through Lakra.

It was Abhishek's 50th minute goal that put India ahead by 6-0, even as New Zealand's Sam Hiha scored a goal three minute later, it was just a consolation as Indian skipper Mandeep Mor ensured his team wrapped up the three winning points as he converted a smart variation in penalty corner to finish with a splendid 7-1 scoreline.

India will next take on Japan in their third match on October 9.