Pakistan Will Play In 2018 Hockey World Cup Hosted By India
The Pakistan hockey team will feature in the 2018 World Cup that India will host in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in November-December 2018. Pakistan became the 13th team to qualify for the World Cup thanks to their seventh place finish at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London and favorable results at the EuroHockey Championships. The World Cup qualification is shot in the arm for Pakistan hockey after their team failed to make it to the 2014 edition in The Hague, Netherlands.
Pakistan hockey team to participate in the upcoming Hockey World Cup in #Odisha.— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
Given Pakistan's record at the World Cup, their entry will definitely make matters interesting at world hockey's showpiece event. Pakistan have won the World Cup on four occasions - 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994, the most for any team. Netherlands and Australia are second, with three World Cup titles.
Hosts India will be aiming for a good show in their own backyard. India's only World Cup triumph arrived in 1975.
India last hosted the quadrennial event in 2010.