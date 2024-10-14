Over 350 players from around the world will go under the hammer in the inaugural women's Hockey India League auctions in New Delhi on Tuesday. After a seven-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated HIL is making a grand return with an expanded format, featuring both men's and an exclusive women's league for the first time. The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women's HIL.

India's top women players, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, national team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped women's player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami are some of the big names from the country.

Additionally, former Indian stalwarts such as Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have registered, adding further excitement to the auction.

On the international front, renowned players such as Delfina Merino (Argentina), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Germany), Maria Granatto (Argentina), Rachael Lynch (Australia), and Nike Lorenz (Germany) are set to participate, ensuring a global spectacle.

Notably, the maiden season of the women's edition of the HIL will witness participation of total four teams, while two more teams will be added in the second season of the tournament.

The participating teams for this season include Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, and Odisha Warriors. For the second season, Hyderabad Toofans and a team owned by the BC Jindal Group will be added, expanding the lineup to six teams.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight overseas players, aligning with HIL's vision of promoting both local and global talent.

Franchises will have a purse of Rs 2 crore to select players, with athletes categorised under three base price slabs -- Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 2 lakh.

The historic women's auction marks a major milestone in the world of hockey, showcasing the sport's growth and the increasing prominence of women's hockey.

It also stands out as one of the rare instances in India where both men's and women's editions of a major sports league will run concurrently.

"This is not just a revival of the Hockey India League but also a celebration of the growth of women's hockey in India. We are proud to host the first-ever women's auction, which is not just about building teams but also about building legacies," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

We are excited to see our domestic talent go head-to-head with some of the best international players and create new heroes for the next generation. The Women's HIL 2024-25 promises to be a watershed moment for Indian hockey, further propelling the sport's growth on both national and international stages."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)