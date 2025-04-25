The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not extended invitation to Pakistan for the annual Azlan Shah Cup in the wake of non-payment of dues to the tune of USD 10,349 to the Johar Hockey Association. A source in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said the Johar Association has sent a stern official letter to the PHF regrading the dues it needs to pay for the accommodation, travel and other expenses of PHF officials and their families who went to Malaysia with the team in October 2023.

The Pakistan team had gone to Malaysia to play in the Johar hockey cup and the PHF officials including their families also accompanied the team.

"While the team's stay and expenses were to be borne by the organisers, the PHF officials which included the former President were told clearly they would have to clear all expenses themselves. These officials also stayed at the same luxury hotel where the teams were staying," said the source.

The Johar association has already taken up the issue with the Malaysian federation and has threatened to take the matter to the FIH if dues are not cleared.

"The current PHF President and his team are in a fix because the federation is already cash strapped and they were not aware of these expenses by former PHF officials," the source said.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is scheduled to be held in Ipoh from November 22-29.

