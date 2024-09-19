Jugraj Singh emerged as the unlikely hero for the Indian men's hockey team as he scored the winner against China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final. There was no goal in the first three quarters of the summit clash but Jugraj was able to find the back of the net in the 51st minute to guide his side to a record-extending fifth title. It was a rare goal for the 27-year-old who plays as a centre-back but its importance was not lost on anyone. It was a shining moment for Jugraj who used to sell tricolour flags and water bottles to tourists at the Attari-Wagah border to help his family financially.

Jugraj's father Sukhjeet Singh worked as a porter for nearly 30 years and he revealed that his son used to do multiple jobs while growing up in order to support the family.

“I don't know anything other than doing hard labour, but my son has made me and our family proud. He used to sell Indian flags at the Beating Retreat ceremony to help me run the family, but see where he has reached today,” he told the Indian Express.

Jugraj's life would have continued in the same path if he was not spotted by coach Navjit Singh. Navjit started coaching Jugraj on the grass field at Government Senior Secondary School and he soon impressed everyone with his talent.

“Jugraj was well-built compared to other children his age. It perhaps had to do with him lifting heavy loads when his father needed a helping hand,” Navjit said.

He even took help of his friends in England and Canada to provide his students with hockey kits.

“Jugraj would practice in the morning and afternoon before going to sell flags to tourists. Even though his day would end late, he would be the first one to be at training in the morning,” the coach added.

In 2009, Jugraj joined the Baba Uttam Singh National Hockey Academy in Khadoor Sahib and over the next four years, he took part in the Nehru Cup competitions.

Jugraj continued to work hard and he was finally rewarded during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 as he went on to make his debut for the senior senior Indian men's hockey team.