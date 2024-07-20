The Indian men's hockey team reached Paris ahead of the Olympics 2024 on Saturday evening. The official X handle of Hockey India shared the news with the fans, marking the beginning of India's Olympic dreams and men's hockey's first gold medal since 1980. The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya encouraged the fans to cheer for the team India as they look all set to kickstart another illustrious chapter of Indian hockey history.

"Our incredible Hockey team has just touched down in Paris to join the rest of #TeamIndia at the Olympic Village. Let's cheer them on as they embark on their quest for the big medal. We believe in you, team. All the best! #Cheer4Bharat," tweeted Mandaviya.

Our incredible Hockey team has just touched down in Paris to join the rest of #TeamIndia at the Olympic Village.



Let's cheer them on as they embark on their quest for the big medal. We believe in you, team. All the best!#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/NojItsxCv6 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 20, 2024

India will commence their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign on July 27 when they take on New Zealand in their first pool B match at 2100 hrs IST. After a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian team will look to change the colour of their medal to gold.

India will begin their Paris 2024 Olympics journey in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1 with their final group-stage game against Australia on August 2. A top-four finish will ensure that India advances to the knockout stages.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Men's Hockey Team has a rich Olympic history, having secured an impressive 12 Olympic medals, including 8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals, hence, the Harmanpreet-led team will be aiming to add another medal to the tally.

Indian Men's Hockey Team for Paris 2024 Olympics:

-Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Advertisement

-Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

-Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

-Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

-Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)