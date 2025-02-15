India vs Spain Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025: India Start Campaign Against Spain
India vs Spain Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025: India are all set to kickstart their highly anticipated campaign at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Updates: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to kickstart its highly anticipated FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, fifth-ranked India will open their campaign with a thrilling match against world number 8 Spain on February 15. India's campaign will open at home, thus offering a prime opportunity for the team to showcase its recent momentum. Harmanpreet will be joined by vice-captain Hardik Singh as they lead a well-balanced squad filled with both experience and youthful talent.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League match -
IND vs ESP LIVE Score:

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo ji shows his stick skills here on the day 1 of #FIHProLeague at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
IND vs ESP LIVE Score: India's Starting XI -
Check out India's lineup for today's clash against Spain

- 19:08 (IST)IND vs ESP LIVE Score: India's performance -With their bonze medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side has proven their mettle on the international stage. The team was last seen in action during a two-match Test series at home against Germany in October 2024, where India bounced back from a 2-0 defeat in the first game to defeat the visitors 5-3 in the second. Though Germany won the series via shootout, the competitive performances added confidence to India’s preparations for the FIH Pro League.
- 19:02 (IST)FIH Hockey Pro League 2025 Live -India’s campaign will open at home, thus offering a prime opportunity for the team to showcase their recent momentum. Following their encounters with Germany, India will take on Ireland on February 21 and 22, before facing the formidable World No. 2 England on February 24 and 25.
- 18:59 (IST)FIH Hockey Pro League 2025 Live -Led by Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian squad will open their campaign with two thrilling matches against World No. 8 Spain on February 15 and 16, followed by intense clashes against World No. 4 Germany on February 18 and 19.